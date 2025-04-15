A new mod has just been released for Dark Soul Remastered that introduces seamless co-op to the PC version of the classic FromSoftware title (as spotted by Eurogamer!).

The mod is the work of Yui, a fan developer who previously released similar projects for Elden Ring and Dark Souls III, and features an overhaul of how online multiplayer works in the game.

Whereas in the vanilla version of the game, players would often be limited as to where they could go, with fog walls and barriers blocking their progress, this new mod removes these annoying limitations letting you loose to explore the world at large.

It also synchronizes your progress across the different players (up to six in total), allows invasions, and reduces the number of potential interruptions, ensuring that players will stay connected even after a boss is defeated or a player dies. Now, should you or a friend fall in battle, the session will no longer be terminated as before, with the undead simply respawning in the world at the last bonfire.

What this theoretically means is that you should be able to play through the entirety of the game with your friends in one sitting — without interruptions — from the Northern Undead Asylum to the final boss. However, Yui warns the game is still in its Alpha stage, so may contain bugs.

Also, just in case you're wondering, as the project doesn't use FromSoftware's matchmaking servers and uses different save files, installing and playing it won't result in a ban from the developer. In fact, Yui writes there is "no way to get banned using this mod unless you modify it with the intent of connecting to vanilla players" or try to "revert your mod save files back to vanilla save files".

You can download the mod now from the website NexusMods for free, which is where you'll find a detailed breakdown of all of its features. A video of it in action is available above.