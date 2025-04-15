Last month marked the 15th anniversary of 4A Games' debut title Metro 2033, so to celebrate the developers are giving away the remastered version of the game Metro 2033 Redux totally for free for a limited amount of time.

The offer applies to the Xbox, GOG, and Steam versions of the game and is absolutely a deal you should be taking advantage of, if your idea of a good time is skulking around a series of dark tunnels battling irradiated mutants and hostile humans while scavenging ammo, gasmask filters, and medkits.

Based on a 2002 piece of post-apocalyptic by the Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro 2033 takes place in a world ravaged by nuclear war where survivors must shelter underground, in the Metro tunnels beneath the city of Moscow. Playing as the silent protagonist Artyom, an individual living in one of the subterranean communities that have emerged in the wake of the war, the game sees players embark on a quest to save their home from a mysterious group called the Dark Ones.





If you have not experienced the game that started it all, do it, now!



In contrast to the original 2010 version, the Redux edition (released in 2014) features revamped graphics, animations, and lighting, which were the result of the game being rebuilt in the same engine used for its sequel, Metro: Last Light.

If you want to pick up the game, be sure to head over to the Xbox store, Steam, or GOG before time runs out.

The offer is scheduled to end on Wednesday, April 16th, at 5 PM CET / 9 AM PT, giving you not a lot of time to take advantage of the deal before it disappears again.