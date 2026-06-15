A sealed and rare copy of Super Mario Bros. on the NES has just sold at auction for a staggering $3 million.

As reported by IGN and highlighted on social media by Chris Kohler, this 'Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) 9.6 A++' grade copy is now the earliest confirmed sealed copy from the game's second production run.

This is denoted by a unique gloss sticker, and dates the game from around the start of 1986.

A sealed copy of a very early print of Super Mario Bros. just sold for $3 million, smashing the record for the highest-priced collectible game ever sold: comics.ha.com/itm/video-ga... — Chris Kohler (@kohler.bsky.social) 2026-06-12T21:55:47.813Z

Heritage Auctions' consignment director for video games, Evan Masingill, had this to say:

"It is only appropriate that the most significant video game in the world should bring the more impressive result in the history of the hobby. The remarkable back story — it was just discovered a few months ago inside a brand-new Control Deck NES console bundle, meaning it has not been touched for nearly 40 years — makes the result even more impressive."

For that $3 million, the buyer also gets a launch edition NES Control Deck console – the same console that this record-breaking copy of Super Mario Bros. came bundled with.

During the COVID pandemic, a copy of the same game sold for $2 million.

Heritage Auctions has come under fire in the past for allegedly creating artificial demand for retro games – something it refutes.