Last month, you may remember us telling you about the video game store Beep Akihabara being forced to relocate from its original location after its building was scheduled for demolition.

Well, since then, it seems the company has thankfully found another base of operations, moving the store to the Seekbase Aki-Oka Manufacture commercial facility, located under the railway overpass between Akihabara and Okachimachi stations, and has since resumed operations. The new store opened on Saturday, June 6th, 2026, and is open every day from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM, except Wednesdays, when they plan to close. So if you happen to find yourself in the area, now may be a good time to stop by to browse their collection and see what amazing items they have in stock.

Being based in the UK, I haven't personally had the chance to (Air travel is expensive, after all), but fortunately, the retro game collector Alex Kraus happened to be in the neighbourhood and agreed to snap some photos for us, giving us a closer look at the brand-new location. The first thing I noticed right off the bat in these photos is that the store is no longer underground; the new place also seems much more modern than their previous building, with better lighting and a cleaner overall presentation. It still seems to have the same great selection of games and hardware, though, as you will be able to see from the photos below:

If you want to take a look at what the old location was like, you can find some images of it in our last article on the store.