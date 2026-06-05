During Summer Game Fest 2026, Studio MDHR announced it is working on a new 8-bit action platformer for consoles, PC, and wait for it... the Sega Master System.

Mighty Cuphead Adventure was shown off during a “special bulletin” video showcased at the event, and looks pretty darn impressive from the small slice of footage shown.

It was revealed after the company announced that “development has [also] begun on a brand-new, hand-animated Cuphead video game,” with the 8-Bit project reportedly being the work of a small team within Studio MDHR.

The press release had the following to say about the game: “In true Studio MDHR fashion, this game goes beyond just taking inspiration from the classics of the 1980s… it is actually built with technology of the era! That's right: Mighty Cuphead Adventure is programmed in classic Assembly Language and designed with the exacting specifications of the Sega Master System home gaming console in mind. While the game will absolutely be compatible with modern consoles and PC, players who want a true blast from the past will be able to experience it on a physical cartridge on the Sega Master System home gaming console.”

Sadly, that seems to be all we know about the project for now, but you can take a look at the teaser trailer below: