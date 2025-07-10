A new fanmade port of the 2D run 'n gun platformer Cuphead has just been released for the Nintendo Wii U, featuring compatibility for the Nintendo Wiimote, Nunchuk, and the Classic & Pro Controllers.

As you'll probably already be aware, Cuphead never got an official release on the Wii U back in the day, with the Wii U being in a lot of people's rear view mirrors by the time the game was released on Xbox One and PC in 2017.

As a result, when its developer StudioMDHR decided to bring it to other platforms a few years later, in 2019, it made sense to port it over to the Nintendo Switch as opposed to the last-generation console, with the Switch representing Nintendo's most advanced system at the time.

It's always interesting, though, in these types of scenarios to think about the "what ifs", such as what if Cuphead had been released on the Nintendo Wii U instead, and now we've got our answer to that very question, thanks to a dedicated group of fan developers, calling themselves Latte Team.

In the past, Latte Team has previously published several other fanmade ports of a few indie titles to Wii U, such as Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Kindergarten, and Paratropic, with their latest effort being a native port of the cup-based shooter based on the final update before the Nintendo Switch version was released.

As stated in the GBATemp forums, this version of the doesn't include multi-language support, achievements, and lacks the DLC content from later releases, but it is a fully playable, if you want to give it a try.

As with their other ports, to get the game to work, you'll need to provide a legitimate copy of the game, with instructions being found here, alongside the other files you'll need to run it.