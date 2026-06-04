At the MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026 this week, a brand-new hand-animated metroidvania called Oh My Doug! was revealed, which seems like a dream come true for lovers of '90s animation and 2D platformers like Earthworm Jim and Cuphead.

Oh My Doug is set to come to PC (Steam) "soon" and is being described as "an irreverent hand-drawn Metroidvania where two mismatched heroes are forced to work together inside the body of a very unhealthy man."

Players will explore a "strange world of exploration, danger, and grotesque comedy" made up of "interconnected regions inspired by organs and bodily functions," equipped with an arsenal of "outlandish weapons," with the two protagonists being a purple blob and a young kid in a space suit.

It is being developed by Odd Men In, an indie development based in a small town in Mexico, and has already drawn a lot of positive attention online after the trailer went live, with one YouTube commenter describing its mix of run & gun biologically-themed exploration and gratuitous "gross-ups" as "Metroid + Cuphead + Ren & Stimpy + Osmosis Jones =," while another summed up slightly differently, writing, "This is like Cuphead meets Earthworm Jim meets Ren and Stimpy and I'm all for it."

Regardless of how you want to categorise it, all we know is that it looks really promising, and I'm hoping others who grew up watching shows like Ren & Stimpy, SpongeBob SquarePants, & Cow & Chicken will agree.

Here's a list of its features, taken from Steam:

A Single-Player Co-Op. Control two unlikely heroes forced to stick together. Their wildly different abilities combine into a complete toolkit for exploration and combat; their personalities, however… don’t mix nearly as well.

Hand-drawn to a fault. A huge cast of bizarre creatures and memorable oddballs comes to life through traditional hand-drawn animation. An afternoon cartoon with razor-sharp controls. Outlandish Arsenal. Ride an Acme rocket, throw a portable hole, or blast flames from a squid’s butt. Every weapon and tool runs on cartoon logic, making it wildly different from anything in a typical shooter. Irreverent 90s Cartoon Energy. Chat with a sperm cell, spend the night in a tooth cavity… or explore a cemetery deep in the bowels. Every grotesque idea is delivered in glorious, high-detail gross-ups.

You can wishlist the game here. The game's trailer is also available to watch below: