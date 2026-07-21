It seems to be an increasingly common thing in the retro space lately to see an exciting announcement, only to find out that there was some hidden catch that you weren't originally aware of, hiding just a few clicks away.

Case in point is this announcement yesterday from romhack.ing, which suggested that Quintet and Shade's 1999 PS1 action RPG Brightis had received an English fan translation. On the surface, this sounds like great news. Brightis, after all, was never released outside of Japan and is the last true action RPG developed by Quintet, making it a significant title in the company's back catalogue.

However, it quickly became clear that the translation, uploaded by a user named Wado, wasn't as complete as we were originally led to believe, with the original project lead, Dick Debonair, coming out to say that it is a fork of their own incomplete project and "does not represent" the team's "complete efforts."

So, in other words, it's probably best that you hold off playing it for now, if you're waiting for a quality translation to drop.

Hi, unsure who all will see this but: I'm the lead of the original translation project for this. Recently, the original team has come together to pick this project back up, as it was left VERY incomplete. In ALL aspects. Please, be aware that this release does not represent our complete efforts. — Dick Debonair (@dickdebonair.bsky.social) 2026-07-20T20:12:35.007Z

In response to this news, romhack.ing has humorously updated the patch from 1.0 to 0.01, indicating its incomplete status, while Dick Debonair has suggested there is some good news, with the team recently coming back together to pick this project up again.

Asked what still needs to be done for the translation to be considered complete, Dick Debonair stated that the version forked suffers from various formatting issues, unintended "quirks," and parts of the translation that didn't read as well as they should.

As a result, these are presumably the areas the team will be working on fixing, as it makes its own journey to release.

Also encouraging is that this translation will not leverage AI" in any part of the development, with Dick Debonair stating the team won't use AI for "Tools, localisation, [or] anything [else]." GitHub repos for the project are available here.