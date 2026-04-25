Langrisser III occupies a very unusual place in my personal gaming history. Warsong / Langrisser is one of my favourite games of all time, and I recently managed to play the sequel, which sadly never got an English release back in the day, and I loved it.

Back in the mid-'90s, I wasn't even aware that Warsong was part of a wider franchise, so when I stumbled across news that a third game was coming to Saturn, I was stunned – and simply had to pick up a copy.

Because it was all in Japanese, I didn't get very far, but a bigger shock was just how much the gameplay mechanics had changed. Even today, Langrisser III is seen by many as the black sheep of the family, which could be why it has taken so long for an English fan translation to be released.

In fact, in the year 2026, we're still waiting – but, as spotted by Read Only Memo, that could change soon.

Ralf Guth has just posted a new translation project on GitHub, which builds upon the work done by CyberWarriorX, Akari Dawn, ElfShadow, Oogami and VermillionDesserts.

Marked as v0.4, this new translation might actually succeed where previous efforts (which date all the way back to 2001) have failed. It uses "official localised names from Langrisser Mobile where available," and translates all 125 dialogue sections into English. Menus and UI elements are also translated.

I haven't had a chance to test this yet, but according to Read Only Memo's Wes Fenlon, "funky line breaks and some crashing issues" have been reported, so be warned – this might need a little longer in the oven before it's worth checking out.