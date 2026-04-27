A brand-new fan translation patch has just been released for the Japanese-exclusive PS1 game, Tiny Bullets, giving players the opportunity to experience the rare PlayStation-exclusive in English for the very first time (h/t: GameVecanti).

Tiny Bullets is the work of the developers, Kuusoukagaku Corp and Contrail, and was originally published by Sony for the PS1 in 2000, before being reissued on PSP and PS3 in 2007 as part of Sony's Game Archives service.

It followed the story of a young boy, tasked with exploring an obstacle-filled tower, armed with the aid of a slingshot and some very basic parkour skills, and, as highlighted by Poros Neustein on Twitter/X, also featured art direction and character designs from Taketoyo Ogawa, the illustrator of the Domitor Leo series of novels by Kadokawa, which were licensed for the Indonesian market by elexmedia.

The translation is listed as the work of two people, Chapu (who was responsible for hacking/programming, translation, and QA) and Etokapa (who handled the graphics, the announcement trailer, Proofreading, and QA).

Here's a brief description of what you can expect:

"A young boy is accidentally trapped on a tower run by a powerful demon called Gudia. Now, he must fight his way out while helping warriors rescue Carla, a girl with magical powers which are vital for Gudia’s plan of world domination. “Tiny Bullets” is a first-party game for the Sony Playstation released in 2000, towards the end of the consoles life span. It has some aesthetic sensibilites close to “Zelda: Ocarina of Time”, but gameplay closer to that of “Tomb Raider”. Jump, roll, solve clever puzzles and shoot your slingshot across 9 areas to reach the end and the final confrontation.

All of the game’s text has been fully translated into English, as well as the cutscenes’ subtitles. The patch is included in both PPF and Xdelta formats. It has been thoroughly tested, but if you happen to find some error or bug, please don’t hesitate to get in touch, and we’ll fix it on a subsequent release as soon as possible."

You can grab the patch here.