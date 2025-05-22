The 1998 Japanese PS1 exclusive Wonder Trek is finally playable in English, thanks to the efforts of the fan translation community.

Developed by Zest Works and published by Sony Computer Entertainment, Wonder Trek places you in the boots of zoologist Nick, who crash-lands on a mysterious island with Professor Fable / Favreau. The catch is that Favreau isn't controlled directly by the player, and it's your job to guide him through the many hazards present on the island.



Wonder Trek was unique at the time for having the endorsement of the WWF (that's the World Wide Fund for Nature, and not the wrestling organisation, before you ask). The eco-friendly vibe extends to the enemies you encounter, which are not killed but merely stunned.

Chapu is the project lead on this translation and also handled programming and hacking. Vervalkon was responsible for "additional hacking," graphics, and FMV work, while PSXCraver assisted with translational proofreading. Finally, Miniomegaking helped playtest the translation patch.

Wonder Trek is described as "an absolute banger of a game," by Chapu, containing "fun action, challenging puzzles, luscious environments, a killer soundtrack and a great story." The project lead adds that "this one was a personal favourite of mine, I wanted to translate it for a long time. Thanks to the wonderful team that got assembled this was finally possible and now the game can reach a much deserved western audience."

All in-game text has been fully translated into English, including images and videos. The FMV has been upscaled, too. You can grab the patch here.