It looks like the first two games in Human Entertainment's horror-themed adventure series Twilight Syndrome are about to get a fan translation, judging from a set of tweets from the fan translator blamerobots.

Twilight Syndrome: Tansaku-hen and Twilight Syndrome: Kyūmei-hen were a group of games released for the PS1 in 1996, which focus on a group of school girls investigating a series of rumours about paranormal phenomena around their hometown. It was directed by Goichi "Suda51" Suda, the creator of games like Killer7, No More Heroes, and Lollipop Chainsaw, and has gone on to inspire numerous games, as well as a series of movies.

Despite that, none of the entries in the series have ever been officially localized, with Suda51 previously stating the game "wouldn’t easily be understood by foreign people even through a remaster or remake" in a 2017 Game Informer interview, and that he personally had no interest in revisiting them as the project wasn't his idea to begin with (Suda took over from another director following his work on the Fire Pro Wrestling series).

Nevertheless, at the end of last month, blamerobots announced that they had been working on translation tools for the first two games, along with a ROM Hacker named BobSchneeder45, potentially paving the way for Western players to finally experience these titles for themselves.

At the time, blamerobots wrote on Twitter/X that "the prologue is currently playable from start to finish in English with only minor visual bugs" but also appealed for more help with the translation stating that up until that point they had been the sole translator, alongside @memoryofgarage.





If you are a JP->ENG translator and are interested in helping out the fan translation, please send me a message. 🙏⭐️ @BobSchneeder45 and I have been working on an English translation toolset for the first two twilight syndrome games and we're making great progress. pic.twitter.com/USVDYS4mzQ March 30, 2025

However, since then, they've offered another update earlier this week, and it seems they have made some rather spectacular progress in just a short amount of time, announcing that they now have 3/13 chapters completed and edited and that two more are currently being worked on.

If you want to keep track of the project, we recommend following blamerobots on social media. We will also be keeping a close eye on the project's progress and will let you know if there are any updates.

We should also note that this isn't the only game in the Twilight Syndrome series that has a fan translation in the works. Suda51's 1997 follow-up Moonlight Syndrome is also getting a translation, with another individual named GriffithVIII being responsible for that effort.