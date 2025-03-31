Update [Mon 31st Mar, 2025 12:00 BST]: Over the weekend, @Plissken___ dropped their fan translation patch for SOS's Japan-exclusive PS1 sequel.

The game is available in both Russian and English and can currently only be downloaded via a set of Mega NZ files, shared on the fan translator's Twitter/X profile.

Original Article [Tue 11th Mar, 2025 15:05 GMT]: Human Entertainment's PS1 survival adventure Septentrion: Out of the Blue is about to get an English fan translation, it was announced yesterday.

The patch for the game is currently in "its final state", according to its developer @Plissken___ on Twitter/X, and is currently looking for testers to put it through its paces, ahead of its release.

Septentrion: Out of the Blue is a game that originally launched in 1999 and is the Japanese-exclusive sequel to the SNES game SOS (otherwise known as Septentrion in Japan). While the first game took place in 1921 and saw players escaping from a sinking ship against a ticking clock, the sequel is set many years later in 1999, and does away with the time limitations, letting players explore a slowly submerging cruise liner, rescuing passengers and investigating a mystery onboard.

pic.twitter.com/j14rOC48rf You can join my discord for more details or if you want to help with testing. https://t.co/4frtmOQ6CO March 10, 2025

It features 3D exploration, in contrast to the original's 2D sidescrolling, and also contains several pre-rendered cutscenes that help to tell the story.

To accompany the news, @Plissken___ has shared some screenshots of the new release, showing off a translated map screen, and various conversations between the different characters situated on the ship.

We'll try and keep you posted when it's available to play.