8BitMods' amazing MemCard Pro range is already an essential purchase for any self-respecting retro gamer, but the company has just added yet another reason to pick one up for your PS1.

Thanks to the latest firmware update, both the MemCard Pro and MemCard Pro 2 have the ability to function as a wireless Bluetooth receiver, so you can connect compatible Bluetooth pads.

This feature currently only works on PS1 (both MemCard Pro devices can be used with the PS2 as well).

Another bonus is that you can now connect USB pads to the MemCard Pro 2.



Both MemCard Pros are now capable of running PS2 games directly from a MicroSD card. You can check out our MemCard Pro 2 review here.

A version is available for the GameCube, and the company is also working on a Dreamcast variant.