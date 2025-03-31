Update [ ]:

Capcom Vs SNK 2's fan-made translation is now available.

Here's what's new in this update:

Character names have been changed to a combination of Japanese and Western variants. "God Rugal" is used instead of "Ultimate Rugal". "Vega" is used instead of "Balrog", "M. Bison" is used instead of "Vega", and "Balrog" is used instead of "M. Bison" (conforming to established Western character names).

Later-established Western naming conventions are used for "Parrying" (instead of "Blocking") and "Custom Combo Finish" (instead of "Original Combo Finish").

The Japanese "Millionaire Fighting 2001" title and logo are used instead of the officially Western-localized "Mark of the Millennium 2001".

All menu, status message, and unlock message text (including those that are graphics) has been translated to English based on a combination of the PlayStation 2 version and new translations.

The special move "Command List" has been translated to English based on PlayStation 2 version, but with several fixes and clean-ups.

End-of-game cutscenes have been translated to English based on PlayStation 2 version, but with several fixes and clean-ups.

Character portrait thumbnails have been cleaned up and improved.

IMPORTANT: All post-battle dialogue that was previously unique to the Japanese version has been translated to English (around 5,100 instances). This dialogue is customized based on who is speaking, the defeated opponent to whom they're speaking, or the teammate to whom they're speaking. To see opponent-specific win quotes in "Single Match" mode, hold the Start button and either the L or R trigger after a KO, just before the screen transition occurs. Otherwise, the generic win quotes will be displayed the vast majority of the time. In "Ratio Match" mode, a mixture of three types of dialogue is displayed: two-way character-specific dialogue, generic win quotes, and opponent-specific win quotes. In "3-on-3 Match" mode, a mixture of three types of dialogue is displayed: two-way character-specific dialogue, generic win quotes, and opponent-specific win quotes.

A lot of polish went into this special release, so read on!



A lot of polish went into this special release, so read on!

Original Story: Wed 27th Nov 2024

We've been following Derek Pascarella's efforts to update Capcom vs. SNK 2 for a while now, and he's just revealed that his forthcoming translation patch will include some interesting bonus content.

The most interesting bonus feature is the ability to download a save file to your VMU which unlocks everything in the game.

You can also watch a Japanese TV commercial (with English subs).





This replaces the now defunct "Network Mode" for what was once cross-console online play. (1/4) A little preview of the all-new "Bonus Mode" I've added to our work-in-progress English translation patch of "Capcom vs. SNK 2" on the SEGA Dreamcast!This replaces the now defunct "Network Mode" for what was once cross-console online play. pic.twitter.com/7Mc6rry3cj November 26, 2024

Furthermore, @ItsFantasticAC has contributed translated interviews from the game's Japanese guide, which was released in 2001 but never made it out of Japan.

The content is tucked away in the game's main menu, in the spot that would normally be occupied by the now-dead "Network Mode".

This is shaping up to be a pretty significant patch, and one I personally cannot wait to get my hands on.