Goichi "Suda51" Suda might be famous today for titles like No More Heroes, Killer7 and Lollipop Chainsaw, but even at the dawn of his career, he was making waves in the industry.

He started off at Human Entertainment in the '90s, working on the company's popular Fire Pro Wrestling series. His second game, 1994's Super Fire Pro Wrestling Special on the Super Famicom, is notable for its incredibly depressing story mode, which Suda wrote himself (he is also credited as director and designer on the game).





Only works for story mode, but it's written by Suda51!pic.twitter.com/8F0tYHfuBT Super Fire Pro Wrestling Special English patch releasedOnly works for story mode, but it's written by Suda51! https://t.co/fXcAId8irU March 3, 2025

The game's story mode has now been translated into English by Boogal, allowing those outside of Japan to experience just how insanely dark it is. We won't spoil the surprise for you here, suffice to say, the story certainly explores the negative side of sports entertainment.

"This is a fully completed translation of ONLY the story mode of Super Fire Pro Wrestling Special," says Boogal. "The game’s other modes have been removed and there are currently no plans for them to be included, as the story mode (written by Suda51) is the main draw of this particular version of Fire Pro."

The translator also notes that the patch will only work on the original version of the game and not the revised ROM.