Donald Trump’s new tariffs are now in effect, and we're seeing one US-based retro gaming business voicing its concern.

Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 20% on China, and this is likely to have an impact on the cost of items.





1. 20% China tariff impacts video game consoles, smartphones, laptops etc.



2. 25% tariff on Mexico impacts physical video games



China is where most hardware continue to be manufactured, same for Mexico with discs



HD Retrovision, a company which makes high-quality AV cables, has cast some doubt on the future of the business.

While it stopped short of saying it would close completely, it did say that it may no longer be a full-time position:

might be time to go back to a corporate job pic.twitter.com/JYEp7TwP80 March 3, 2025

"It wouldn't mean shutting this down necessarily," said HD Retrovision in a follow-up tweet. "I worked corporate and HDRV for many years. I was just hoping to not have to go back, but if we have a recession and our profits go down because tariffs jack up prices, I might have to."

Original Story: Yesterday, we reported on speculation that new US tariffs on imported goods could cause the price of retro gaming handhelds from China to rise in price.

We're now seeing various US-based manufacturers report that they may have to increase the cost of their own items for the same reason, as China is where they source their components and parts.

As RetroTink creator Mike Chi notes, these new tariffs are causing headaches for small companies, giving them "little notice" to adapt:

New trade regulations are causing uncertainty, especially with little notice for importers to adapt. We're working to maintain the same experience for domestic customers, but if this persists, US shipments may see price increases due to tariffs and compliance costs. — Mike Chi (@retrotink2) February 3, 2025

Engineer and modder Voultar—creator of the SNES Edge Enhancer and Wii U NAND-Aid—points out that the "newly imposed tariff has changed everything," and pleads with people to support small businesses as much as possible:

My friends!



I had hoped to restock by the end of January, but it's looking I'll have the entire inventory (including DIY edge-enhancers) refreshed by (this month) February. The newly imposed tariff has changed everything.



Please support small businesses! We are trying! — Voultar (@Voultar) February 3, 2025

HD Retrovision, which produces some of the best AV cables for vintage hardware, fears that the constantly shifting sands make it tricky to price goods fairly:

Pricing becomes very tricky. Say the tariffs go into effect tomorrow and we get a shipment the next day. Then for whatever negotiating reasons the tariffs get repealed a week later. Our costs are still higher, but customers will only see that the tariffs are repealed. https://t.co/JuiT5VQ4TJ February 3, 2025

While Trump hasn't budged on tariffs relating to China, it's worth noting that he has postponed similar action against Canada and Mexico by a month.