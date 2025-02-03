Freshly-elected US President Donald Trump has been busy imposing tariffs on goods from some of the nation's more prolific trading partners, and it would seem that his recent actions will make emulation handhelds more expensive for North American players.

As noted by Retro Game Corps, a YouTube channel which reviews many handheld consoles, Trump's tariffs could result in a 35% price rise in the US.

"Seeing lots of questions about US tariffs on handhelds," says Retro Game Corps on social media. "Especially because the de minimis exception (which previously allowed the 25% tariff to not apply to handhelds) is suspended. With the additional 10% increase, we are potentially looking at a 35% increase in handheld prices."

Handheld emulation devices from the likes of Anbernic, PowKiddy and Miyoo have traditionally been pretty cheap and cheerful, but a price increase is naturally going to erode their appeal with many players.

