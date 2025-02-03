Random: Sega's Winter Heat Hides A Prediction For The End Of The World 1
Image: Sega

Sega's 1998 Saturn port of Winter Heat is known for its colourful visuals, exuberant cast and frantic sports action, so it's not the kind of game you'd expect to be hiding a dark secret.

However, AM3 staffer Yasushi Kameda decided to smuggle a foreboding portent of destruction within its code, a message which predicted the end of the world as we know it.

As highlighted by privateye, the Japanese and US versions of the game contain a file called SATFF.TXT which is full of messages from the developers. Via the wonders of machine translation, we can surmise that Kameda—who worked as a graphic artist on the project—was in a fairly downbeat mood when he made his contribution:

As noted by privateye, the world thankfully didn't end, and we're all (mostly) still around to tell the tale. Kameda is thankfully still with us, too; he has worked on games such as Kingdom Hearts, Shenmue, Dissidia: Final Fantasy and—most recently—SaGa: Emerald Beyond.

However, given current global events (and Kameda's lack of a timescale)—we might be speaking too soon when it comes to the whole apocalypse thing.

[source bsky.app]