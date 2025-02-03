A team of translators has just released an English fan translation for Level-5's Japan-exclusive mystery adventure Time Travelers for the Nintendo 3DS following "8 long years of trials and tribulations"

Time Travelers, in case you're unaware, was a game that was originally released for the Nintendo handheld back in 2012, by the Professor Layton and Ni No Kuni developer, and also received versions for the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita.

The story of the game takes place in the year 2031, in a future version of Tokyo that has been devastated by a catastrophic event called the "Lost Hole Incident" and focuses on the story of a group of time travelers including the teenager Mikoto Shinda, who must embark on a quest to stop a terrorist organization that is intent on causing another cataclysm. The game is played using a flowchart that represents the different timelines and characters, with the stages featuring various choices and quick-time events that players will need to succeed at to drive the story forward.

The fan translation came to our attention thanks to a tweet from icyson55, who is credited on the special thanks section for the patch, along with uwabami.

After 8 long years of trials and tribulations. The team is finally ready to unveil the English translation patch for Time Travelers on 3DS! https://t.co/toP4p1ZWN0 February 1, 2025

It is the work of a small group of dedicated translators and hackers over at Fantranslators International, including sekki35, 22sorataka, ecky, Theswweet, Teekro, Etokapa, onepiecefreak, MissBazinga, NitroTears, and NeoBeo.

According to onepiecefreak, the patch translates "everything in the main story part" including "all bad endings, menus, movies, choices, etc", but currently excludes "the post-game" that is described as a life-sim. They state the team may work on translating it in the future but would "need some more translation support to get there faster."

Notably, they also plan to make their work assets and tools open source and public in the future, so that people can potentially work off their project to develop a translation for PS Vita.

You can download the patch here.