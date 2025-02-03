Zzap!64 is considered to be one of the most iconic video game publications in British history, and launched the careers of people like Jaz Rignall, Gary Penn and Ciarán Brennan.

What you might not know is that the magazine spawned an Italian version—known simply as Zzap!—which ran for 73 issues from May 1986 to December 1992.

Just as fans have successfully resurrected the British version of the magazine, non-profit organisation Airons di Vigevano has been able to revive its Italian counterpart. This version has a much wider remit than just the C64 and Amiga, covering platforms such as the ZX Spectrum, Atari ST, and a whole host of other '80s and '90s consoles and computers.

Zzap! has just celebrated its 100th issue, which is certainly cause for celebration—but sadly, its staff have decided to resort to AI artwork for its cover, something we'd imagine the late, great Oli Frey wouldn't be too pleased by.

This was spotted by game historian and Time Extension contributor Damiano Gerli:

Zzap! is one of the classic old retro magazines, recently it was revived in its Italian version by some of the original writers. All good, but using this awful AI cover to celebrate its 100th number? Jesus, no, please. — Damiano Gerli (@damiano.bsky.social) 2025-01-31T18:59:13.302Z

Gerli notes that this isn't the first time that Zzap! has used AI to create its covers:

Unfortunately, it's nothing new, they've been using AI for a while now and it's not even a free magazine. To receive it you have to subscribe to a no-profit organization for 40 EUR a year. — Damiano Gerli (@damiano.bsky.social) 2025-01-31T18:59:13.303Z

While the company behind it isn't generating a profit on this project, a subscription to the magazine costs 40 Euros a year. Surely some of that cash could be used to pay an actual artist?