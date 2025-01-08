When it comes to creating appealing emulation handhelds, one typical objective seems to be to make the device as similar to a previous system as possible. This is a solid tactic; nostalgia is a powerful tool, and consumers are more likely to take a punt on a product that reminds them of a beloved piece of gaming hardware.

To this end, we've seen many classic Nintendo portables cloned by Chinese manufacturers, with Anbernic in particular producing imitations of the Game Boy (RG35XX) and Game Boy Advance SP (RG35XX SP).

Now it's the turn of the original Game Boy Advance, which has inspired the RG34XX. This goes beyond Anbernic's past imitation tactics and almost looks and feels exactly the same as the real thing – which makes it ideal for GBA emulation.

However, is it worth a look beyond pure nostalgia? Let's find out...

Anbernic RG43XX Review: Design

Anbernic was clearly flattering Nintendo with some of its previous handhelds, but they were never like-for-like clones; the RG35XX SP, for example, had slightly different dimensions to the machine which inspired it. However, the RG34XX is an incredibly close match for the original 2001 GBA; when viewed from the front, the only sign that this isn't authentic is the fact that it comes with four face buttons rather than two – and that the Game Boy Advance logo is absent, of course.

Comparing the RG34XX side-by-side with an original Mk1 GBA reveals that the D-pad is practically identical – which is to say, it's a little on the small side. Now, if you're nostalgic about the 2001 model of Nintendo's handheld, then this D-pad will transport you back in time; Anbernic has done an incredible job of replicating its look and feel.

The trouble is that the GBA's D-pad isn't perfect for every game; back in the day, I recall people being upset that the console was such a poor way to play titles like Street Fighter Alpha 3 and Super Street Fighter II: Turbo Revival. It's certainly not an ideal interface for games which require precise, flowing movements, but for pretty much every other game, it's responsive and has plenty of travel (something that cannot be said of the flat GBA SP D-pad and the one seen on the Anbernic RG35XX SP).

The B and A buttons are also very similar, save for the fact that they have less rounded edges than the ones on the original GBA, and they've been shifted ever-so-slightly downwards to accommodate the Y and X buttons. If you have one of the transparent RG34XX options, then it's cool to note that these buttons have their letters baked into the plastic (on the non-transparent models, you'll have to remember which is which). The Start and Select buttons are in the same place as they would be on a real GBA, but they're fashioned from hard plastic rather than rubber. The power LED is also located in the same position, as is the mono speaker – which is loud but not especially high-quality.

Flip the device around, and you'll notice that Anbernic has also copied Nintendo when it comes to the placement and design of the L and R triggers, but there are some more noticeable differences here. The cartridge slot has been removed, and in its place, you'll find L2 and R2 triggers (which, in all honesty, are somewhat awkward to reach) and two MicroSD card slots. The battery compartment is in the same place but houses a 3500mAh rechargeable battery rather than the two AA batteries seen in the original GBA.

On the top edge of the device, there's a Reset button, USB-C port, mini-HDMI port and Menu button. On the bottom edge, the power switch has been replaced by a power button (tapping this puts the device into a handy 'sleep' mode), while the volume dial (which still looks like a dial) is now a switch. This takes some getting used to, especially if you've used an OG GBA in the past. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom of the unit.

All in all, this is a wonderfully faithful recreation of the GBA. Sure, we're not convinced Nintendo's lawyers would agree, but thus far, companies like Anbernic have escaped the company's legal wrath, so we can't imagine Nintendo attempting any kind of legal challenge against the RG34XX based on its appearance.

Anbernic RG43XX Review: Display

The RG34XX's 3.4-inch IPS screen is a rather dramatic departure from the display on the original GBA. It's slightly larger than the 2.41 x 1.61-inch reflective TFT panel seen on the original GBA, and it's obviously backlit. The 720 x 480-pixel resolution is exactly three times the size of the GBA's 240 × 160 screen, which means you get pixel-perfect integer scaling for GBA games.

For non-GBA titles, you'll usually find that there are bordered gaps around the image unless you're running PSP games, which fit a little more neatly into the widescreen real estate. WonderSwan games also look great, too, thanks to that console having the same 3:2 aspect ratio as the GBA.

All in all, the RG34XX's IPS panel is certainly bright and colourful, and for this price tag, it's hard to complain.

Anbernic RG43XX Review: Specs

Display Display: 3.4-inch IPS 720 x 480 pixels CPU Allwinner H700 GPU Dual-Core Mali G31 MP2 Memory 1GB LPDDR4 RAM Storage Twin MicroSD slots Battery 3500mAh (approx 6 hours) Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, Mini-HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack Dimensions 144.6 x 81.8 x 24.8mm Weight 188 grams

Anbernic RG43XX Review: Emulation & Battery Life

The RG34XX is running an Allwinner H700 chipset, which has a dual-core Mali G31 MP2 GPU and 1GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It's not going to provide the same emulation opportunities as, say, the Snapdragon-powered AYANEO Pocket DMG – but you shouldn't expect it to, as it costs a fraction of the price.

Given that it's styled after the GBA, we should probably address that system first. Simply put, the RG34XX is a wonderful way to play GBA games. As I've already touched upon, the screen delivers an amazingly authentic experience – right down to an overlay that simulates the GBA's original pixel grid – and everything runs perfectly. If Nintendo made a 'new' GBA that ran software digitally, I can't imagine it being much better than this.

For other platforms, your mileage is naturally going to vary. Anything earlier than PS1 runs smoothly, although, as I've already mentioned, the 3:2 aspect ratio screen means that some games will run with boards around the display area.

N64, Dreamcast and PSP emulation is impressive, but spotty; some games refuse to work and some display glitches. Saturn emulation is even worse. The most pressing issue, however, is that the RG34XX lacks an analogue stick, so many games are tricky (but not impossible) to play properly. Still, you're not buying this device to play Dreamcast games, if you have any sense.

The 3500mAh battery inside the RG34XX is good for six to seven hours of use, but this figure varies depending on the kind of emulation you're undertaking.

Anbernic RG43XX Review: Conclusion

The RG34XX is Anbernic's most impressive clone to date; rather than merely hinting at the design of the GBA, it's almost an exact 1:1 replica, only it lacks a cartridge slot, has a different display, and adds four additional buttons.

This drive to imitate means that from the moment you pick it up, the RG34XX feels like a GBA – so much so that I honestly doubt Nintendo itself could do a better job from a pure design perspective. There are negatives to this approach, however; the small D-pad isn't ideal for every single genre of game – although it's fair to say that if you liked the pad on the original hardware, you'll love it here.

For what it costs, the RG34XX is a pretty appealing emulation option for Nintendo fans. If you really love the GBA and its library, then this is arguably a better option than buying the real thing and upgrading it with a new screen, battery and more – and you get the added bonus of more emulation power for loads of different systems, and the cost will almost certainly be significantly less.

An almost perfect replica of the iconic GBA

Emulates GBA brilliantly and a bunch of other systems, too

Good build quality and a great display The D-pad, while authentic, isn't the best out there

The L2 and R2 buttons can be awkward to reach

N64, Dreamcast, PSP and Saturn emulation isn't perfect

Excellent 9/10

Thanks to Mech DIY for sending us the RG34XX used in this review.