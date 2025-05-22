Game Boy-focused fanzine Yokoi Kids recently saw its second issue, but the first one has been sold out for a while.

Thank goodness, then, that the team behind the magazine have decided to make its debut issue available in digital form, giving anyone who missed out the first time a chance to see what all the fuss is about.

The amazing news is that copies purchased in this format will still support the charity No More Deaths, which seeks to end death and suffering in the Mexico–US borderland.

You can now get a DIGITAL version of Yokoi Kids Volume 1! It even has a BONUS PAGE! We put it up for $3 donation but when I personally tried to download it, it didn't offer up that option. yokoikids.itch.io/volume-1 — Yokoi Kids (@yokoikids.bsky.social) 2025-05-04T18:48:53.350Z

"This first issue sold out," says the store page. "Folks have been asking for digital copies. Here it is! Donations made still go to nomoredeaths.org."

This PDF edition also comes with a bonus page which wasn't present in the print copy, and can be downloaded for a mere three bucks.

You know what to do.