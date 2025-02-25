As we've noted before on this site, print media is having a moment right now—however, we're not talking about magazines on the newsstands here, but fan-made publications created by enthusiasts.

If you're a fan of grassroots media, then you might want to take a look at the second volume of Yokoi Kids. This fanzine is focused on Nintendo's million-selling monochrome portable, and spawned from a game-playing collective of the same name, established in 2017.

Priced at $15, Volume 2 runs for 110 pages and contains the work of over 30 different contributors, covering 25 significant Game Boy titles via "essays, reviews, comics, illustrations, a role-playing dice game, a piece of fan-fic and more."

If all of this wasn't reason enough to support the project, the cherry on top is the fact that proceeds from the publication go towards helping Out Youth, an LGBTQ+ youth centre based in Austin, Texas.

If you'd like to order a copy, you can do so here.