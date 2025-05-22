The British designer menswear brand Luke 1977 is launching a new collection of Street Fighter-related clothing later this month.

The exclusive collection, which includes five t-shirts as well as two hoodies emblazoned with characters like Ryu and Akuma, is set to launch next week on Wednesday, May 28th, and is already available to pre-order on the company's website. In addition to this, it will also be available to buy from selected stores.

Referring to the collaboration in a press release, the company stated, "Luke 1977 have always had huge respect and drawn inspiration for Japanese culture, while gaming is a key pillar for the brand, so the collaboration made perfect sense. The range appeals to a broad spectrum, from retro nostalgia and new gamers of today. It also brings the wider community together, to share stories of fashion and gaming."

Here's a breakdown of what's included as part of the new collection:

In order to promote the range, Luke 1977 has partnered with the professional boxer and model Mykey Broughton for a photo shoot at NQ64, featuring Broughton modelling the new range while surrounded by classic arcade cabinets, including Street Fighter II Champion Edition.