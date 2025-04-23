Capcom has announced on the Street Fighter social media account that Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition is now available to download for those who have an active Netflix subscription.

So, if that happens to be you, consider this your heads up in case you've always wanted to try out the mobile version of the game, but didn't fancy throwing down any additional cash.

The game can be downloaded from the Netflix app on iOS or Android devices, and can also be found in the App Store and Google Play Store, under the name Street Fighter IV CE Netflix.

Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition, in case you're unaware, is a game that was originally released in 2017 for iOS and Android devices, and is an expanded version of Capcom's Street Fighter IV mobile port.

Back when it was first launched, it received positive reviews from sites like Touch Arcade and Gadget Hacks, but since then, we've really been spoilt for choice on ways to get our Street Fighter "fix" on the go, resulting in these versions losing some of their luster.

Here are some of the features you can expect from the Netflix version:

PICK YOUR FIGHTER - Choose between 32 different Street Fighter characters, including new warriors added to the game since launch: Dudley, Ibuki, Poison, Guy, Gouken, Evil Ryu, Elena, Juri and Rose.

FACE OFF OR FLY SOLO - Battle head-to-head against players all over the globe with an online multiplayer option. Or, if you'd rather enter the ring on your own, choose between Arcade and Survival single-player modes.

FIND YOUR FIGHTING STYLE - Memorize each fighter's move sequences to deploy unique attacks and combos, or use SP Assist to instantly unleash special moves. With four difficulty levels, both veterans and new players can dive into combat.

TAKE IT OUTSIDE - High-resolution graphics, wide-screen support and intuitive virtual pad controls create a great play experience on mobile devices. Connect a controller to take your game to the next level (note that it won't function in menus — only during fights).

Have you given it a try yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.