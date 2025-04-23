As you've probably been able to tell from the abundance of news articles lately, the feature phone preservation community has been extremely active in recent months, dumping a ton of old Japanese mobile titles that were previously believed to be lost to time.

Because of this, you'd be forgiven for thinking that they might eventually run out of steam and experience a slow period, wherein the team would hit a brick wall with what it was able to uncover. But, remarkably, this doesn't appear to be the case, with the video game preservationist RockmanCosmo recently taking to social media to announce another two games once considered lost have been dumped and preserved.

This time around it's the turn of Space Invaders' spin-off Cubic Invaders and the train sim Densha de GO!: Going Round in Yamanote Line to be preserved, with Cosmo reporting that the individual Cuebus was responsible for extracting the games from a D901i model phone, via a chip-off method of data recovery. Cuebus was the person who previously preserved the trial version of House of the Dead mobile, as well as the Hello Kitty game, Kitty Tennis.

Through Cuebus's chip-off, the D901i has been dumped for the first time! In doing so, he preserved Cubic Invaders and Densha de GO! Going Round in Yamanote Line. The former is a 3D rendition of Space Invaders. The latter utilized the phone's sliding keypad to open/close doors! pic.twitter.com/9TElT0Mb5H April 22, 2025

Cubic Invaders is an i-Mode version of Space Invaders that was released for the FOMA900i series of phones via Taito's "G@me Park" portal, on April 21st, 2004. It took advantage of the 901i's ability to display 3D graphics and was essentially a recreation of the classic arcade game, with its unique twist being that the user could now select between various new perspectives.

This included three third-person viewpoints (high, middle, and low), and an additional first-person perspective that allowed you to look out the cockpit of your laser cannon.

Densha de GO!: Going Round in Yamanote Line, meanwhile, was a pre-installed game on the D901i and D901iS based on the classic train simulation series, and saw players using the phone's sliding keypad to open/close doors.

If you want to play either game, you should head over to this setup guide, which is where you'll find instructions on how to get started and a link to download Yuvi's Keitai World Launcher.

We also recommend joining the Keitai Wiki Discord if you want to know more about these kinds of preservation efforts.