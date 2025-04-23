Remember Micro Machines for the NES? We certainly do! Codemasters' top-down racer based on the Galoob model toy range of the same name was one of our favourite multiplayer titles for the original NES and has since gone on to inspire a bunch of sequels and spiritual successors, admittedly to varying degrees of quality.

Being fans of the series, we've done our best to try to keep up with and cover some of these titles on the site in the past. However, there is one game that seems to have escaped our attention up until recently — an "explosive" new racing game from the developer Pixel Almost Perfect and publisher PixelHeart, named OctaRace.

OctaRace, according to its marketing materials, aims to be "the successor" to the MicroMachines games and is planned for release on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One later this year. But, before that, it will be the subject of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, which is being launched to help fund physical production costs and costs for long-term support (content, features, online, etc).

Its creators describe the game as a "family-friendly arcade experience" with quick sessions, instant handling, and "a retro ambiance reminiscent of the PlayStation 1 era", with the project seemingly taking inspiration from the 3D era of Micro Machines that started with Micro Machines V3.

Here are some features you can expect:

Simple controls and deep gameplay

From 1 to 8 players in a same couch or online

A variety of game modes for solo & multiplayer sessions

Choose from a wide selection of iconic vehicles

Customize your choice with fun items and create your own pilot style

Embody diverse & original cast of characters

You can wishlist the game now on Steam, or sign up to be alerted when the Kickstarter for the project goes live.