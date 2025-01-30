A new Micro Machines-esque multiplayer party game has just been released for the Sega Dreamcast (h/t: the Sega Guru).

Dream Ride is the creation of the indie developer Matt Septhon (who previously developed Playdate titles such as Circular, Sparrow Solitaire, YOYOZO, and Bender) and was built for the recent Dream Disc 24 game jam (that took place between December 20th and January 3rd).

It was created using Bertholet's Antiruins engine — a "minimal game engine" for the SEGA Dreamcast that was built "to offer easy access to the SEGA Dreamcast as a creative platform" — and features four multiplayer game modes that can be played with up to 4 human players or 8 CPU players: Battle Royale, Hot Potato, Coin Collect, and Prize Grab.

In addition to this, there are also 8 cars to pick from (each with their own unique stats), 7 power-ups to collect that grant special abilities (like magnetism, speed boosts, and ghost-like transparency), and a cheat system that you can activate, in addition to CD-quality audio and other exciting features.

The game is currently available to download for free (or name your own price) on itch.io and works with the Dreamcast hardware and emulators. If you're interested in checking it out, you can grab it here.