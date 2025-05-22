If you put us on the spot and asked us to name our most eagerly anticipated Super Mario World hacks, Super Mario World Random Revolution First Blood would undoubtedly make the list.

Initially announced in 2021 on SMWCentral as "the first of a group of hacks" all starting with the name Super Mario World Random Revolution, it is an ambitious multiverse-style adventure built inside the legendary SNES platformer that sees a bunch of Nintendo characters transported to a random dimension and tasked with saving their world from an unknown foe.

The game features an amazing crossover between different Nintendo series like Super Mario and Donkey Kong Country, with the main character sprite for Mario also having been taken from New Super Mario Bros. DS to fit in better with the pre-rendered sprites that have been borrowed from DKC. Because of this, it's hard to tell that the game is actually even related to Super Mario World at all, with most people, we expect, probably more inclined to believe it was built inside Rare's 1994 platformer instead.

#smwhack #dkc pic.twitter.com/Twsadrab8W I have recreated this “Pseudo perspective” of DKC2 in ship levels, in the background you can see the sea moving depending on the depth. #smw May 21, 2025

The first demo of the game, featuring the hack's first level (loosely based on Jungle Hijinx), was initially released all the way back in 2021, with its lead developer, @anonimzwx, having since continued to work on the game along with a group of talented hackers, posting regular updates on social media.

Recently, for instance, they've been teasing followers that work on a second demo is currently underway and have shared a look at a brand-new level that appears to be based on Donkey Kong Country 2's Gangplank Galleon (and even seems to recreate some of the background effects from that title).

No release date has been announced just yet, but we'll keep an eye out and let you know when it becomes available.