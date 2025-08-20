Update [ ]:

Retro Games Ltd has revealed the release date and pricing for its upcoming A1200 replica Amiga.

The plug-and-play system – which is a 1:1 match with the original Amiga 1200 in terms of size – will be released on 16th June 2026 and will cost £149.99 / €189.99 / $189.99 / AU$299.99.

It will come with a mouse and gamepad, and pre-orders are expected to launch on 10th November 2025.

"Developed in conjunction with PLAION REPLAI, one of the world’s premier producers of retro hardware and software, THE A1200 combines meticulous authenticity with modern innovation, offering the definitive revival of a true 90s legend," says Retro Games Ltd.

"Following the global success of THEA500 Mini, which sold over 100,000 units worldwide, Retro Games Ltd has once again captured the magic of a generation raised on floppy disks, pixel art, and late-night gaming marathons. This is THE A1200, the machine that powered a decade of imagination, now rebuilt for the 21st century."

The A1200 comes pre-loaded with 25 games, including Beneath A Steel Sky, Settlers II, Lure of the Temptress, Ruff n Tumble, Defender of the Crown I & II, and the Turrican trilogy.

"Every game looks and feels just as you remember, only now with HDMI output, save states, and USB sideloading for even more adventures," adds the manufacturer.

Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

Original Story: Retro Games Ltd., the company behind the C64 Mini and the A500 Mini, announced yesterday (August 19th) that it will be offering the first glimpse of its next machine at Gamescom 2025, which kicks off today in Cologne, Germany and is expected to last until August 24th.

The announcement was made in a press release, which was also shared on the social media site Twitter/X, with the company revealing that the new system will be displayed at the RGL booth in the Retro Area of the event (in Hall 10.2), alongside an atmospheric teaser trailer designed to "spark curiosity and conversation".

In the press release, Retro Games Ltd. didn't explicitly name what this new device will be, aiming to build some further mystique.

However, images from the show floor have already confirmed it is "The A1200" — the full-size Amiga replica that the company has been trying to release for years — and that the first playable game that will be included on the machine will be the recently announced Amiga port of The Settlers II: Gold Edition.

Retro Games Ltd. originally announced plans to make a "full-size" Amiga console, via a public roadmap on Facebook back in 2023, with the initial plan being to release the machine in 2024. Since then, however, the retro hardware manufacturer has struggled to bring the console to market, with the key sticking point being an ongoing legal tussle between Hyperion Entertainment and what it referred to as "the Amiga parties" , which has ultimately prevented the company from starting manufacturing.

It now seems, though, that it is gearing up to finally start producing the machine, with the company teasing a full announcement this October, where it is likely we'll hear more about console, including how much it will cost and its release date.