Update [ ]: Retro Games Ltd's full-size Amiga 'console' didn't come out in 2024, as was reported below—and it looks like we're going to be waiting a little longer thanks to a legal tussle.

Retro Games Ltd has posted the following statement on Facebook:

As everyone knows, it has long been our intention to release a full-size sequel to THE A500 mini in Q1 of 2025. Despite the best efforts of our team and partners, this will sadly not be possible within that timeline. Unfortunately, the ongoing legal disputes between Hyperion Entertainment and the Amiga parties are preventing us from proceeding with manufacturing. Many of you in ‘The Amiga scene’ will recall that Hyperion initiated legal action against the Amiga parties in 2018, and in 2019 they even tried, unsuccessfully, to challenge the release of THE A500 Mini, despite such interference being a "Hyperion Prohibited Action" under their 2009 Settlement Agreement.

Our friends at Amiga and Cloanto, who have supported us throughout the development of THEC64, THEVIC20, and THE A500 mini, have been working tirelessly to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible. However, our manufacturing and retail partners have chosen to postpone the release of our full-sized machine until the legal situation is fully resolved. We appreciate the disappointment and frustration that these delays cause, but unfortunately the situation is completely beyond our control. In the near future, we will share more details about the machine itself, including images, features and software line-up, including one brand new game that will make its debut on the machine. We will also issue a revised release date which will be as soon as is practically possible. Thank you for your continued patience and support. We do understand that you are as frustrated as we are. Whilst these legal issues do not directly involve us, they do of course have an effect on what we do. Everyone is working hard to resolve these issues as quickly as possible, and we believe that a resolution is in sight. In the light of the ongoing delays, we think it's only fair to share with you that the machine is to be called….'THE A1200'

Original Story: Retro Games Ltd., the company behind the C64 and A500 Mini micro-consoles, has revealed its product roadmap for the next few years.

The headline news is that the company plans to release a full-size "Amiga console" in Q4, 2024. This will sit alongside the A500 Mini system, which launched in 2022. It has been confirmed that the new system will have a fully working keyboard.

In addition to this, Retro Games is releasing a new mini-console in Q1 2024, and has plans for two more "full size" console releases in Q1 and Q4 of 2025. It has not yet been confirmed what these consoles will be.

Finally, it has a "major product update" planned for Q4 of this year, as well as a new accessory for Q3 2024.

First released in 1985, the Amiga family of computers sold 4.85 million units worldwide. Models include the Amiga 1000, Amiga 500, CDTV and CD32.