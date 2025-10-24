If you're anything like me, you downloaded Night Striker Gear the moment it went live and have been enjoying its unique brand of 'Super Scaler' madness for the past day or so.

However, one thing I wasn't aware of when I purchased the game was that it's directed by former Treasure legend Hiroshi Iuchi – something that would have made me reach for my wallet even faster had I known.

Iuchi's responsibilities on the game are many, in fact; he was also in charge of planning, map and level design, visuals and modelling.





It's also worth noting that the core team working with Iuchi is made up of M2 ShotTriggers staff. It also works with the Micomsoft Cyber Stick.

Iuchi has been working at M2 for over a decade now, but he produced some of his most famous work at Treasure, the company he and several other former Konami staffers formed in 1992.

In addition to Radiant Silvergun and Ikaruga, his credits include Gunstar Heroes, Shinrei Jusatsushi Taroumaru, Sin and Punishment, Gradius V and Kokuga.