Light Crusader is one of the more unusual entries in Treasure's enviable library of games. Inspired by Western RPGs, this isometric action adventure combines role-playing elements with puzzles and combat, and while it has its fans, it perhaps doesn't quite stick the landing in the same way as the studio's other Mega Drive / Genesis games.

One of the big issues with the game is that the isometric perspective can make it tricky to judge jumps, which often results in the player falling off platforms because they can't accurately see where they are in relation to one another.

I pulled a sneaky on you and released another rom hack under the cover of darkness. Its a double jump patch for Light Crusader! Have a great weekend! <3 https://t.co/axYZDIDBRp https://t.co/kkL1EwncSu March 15, 2024

Thankfully, a new ROM hack from BillyTime! Games aims to solve this issue by adding in a double-jump ability which means you can gain additional height during the platforming sections of the game.

