Seamus Blackley, often referred to as the father of Xbox, has been showing off images of the "prototype for the prototype" of the original console on social media and appears to have preservation in mind.

Blackley showed off an image of a very early mock-up design of the iconic Xbox prototype system, which was shown to the media before Microsoft decided to adopt the more traditional boxy black design that actually came to market.

This is such an early version that it's little more than a machined metal 'X' case with no internal parts whatsoever.

pic.twitter.com/H8V65mD8gE The prototype for the prototype deserves better than to be in a box in my garage. Stay tuned. https://t.co/r2nFdilsAy March 15, 2024

One of the people who responded to the tweet is Andrew Borman, Director of Digital Preservation at the Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

We should chat. I joined the board at CHM and I feel like we should do more with you. — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) March 16, 2024

Could we see this historically important artefact make its way to a museum in the fullness of time? Watch this space...