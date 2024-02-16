After plenty of speculation, Microsoft finally revealed its plans for the Xbox brand yesterday, and it felt like the entire gaming world had something to say about it.

The headline news is that four Xbox games are going multiplatform, but they don't include Starfield or Indiana Jones. The company was keen to stress that, despite reports, it won't be changing its approach to system exclusives and that it has new hardware to announce later in 2024.

One point raised during yesterday's new blast caught the attention of Seamus Blackley, the man who created the original Xbox system over 20 years ago.

Upon hearing the news that Microsoft is working on the most significant technical leap ever witnessed between console generations, Blackley felt compelled to make a comparison between the company of today and the one he worked for back in the early 2000s:

Feels like 2000 again! Everyone worrying the MS has “sold out” while simultaneously a group of zealous grognards are developing something amazing in secret. Go go go! https://t.co/1hT9GIgoop February 15, 2024

Blackley famously pitched the idea of a Microsoft-designed games console to Bill Gates, which led to the creation of Xbox. He then built the team that would bring the system to market.

Blackley left Microsoft in 2002, following the successful launch of Xbox, and would co-found Capital Entertainment Group with former Microsoft staffer Kevin Bachus. He has also worked with the Creative Artists Agency, Innovative Leisure and Daqri over the past few years.