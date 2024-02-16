Subscribe to Time Extension on

Evercade releases are like buses; you wait a while, and two come along at once.

We've only just gotten over the announcement of a second Sunsoft Collection, and now Blaze has hit us with another release: Piko Interactive Collection 4.

The headline story here is that this particular cartridge marks the first release of an N64 game on the Evercade family of systems: Glover. Developed by Interactive Studios (founded by the Oliver Twins in 1990) and published by Hasbro Interactive, this cult classic 3D puzzle-platformer was released on Nintendo's 64-bit console (alongside a Windows version) in 1998 before joining the PS1 library a year later.

"The cult classic title Glover will be released in its 64-bit version on the upcoming Piko Interactive Collection 4 physical cartridge," says Blaze Entertainment. "Having been rebuilt from scratch by studio Byteswap Labs and Maximilian Wendell, Blaze Entertainment has been able to add some modern optimisations along with refinements for Evercade including control optimisation for Evercade and Super Pocket consoles, and the addition of a cameo from Evercade mascot - Cadey!"

Also of note is the GBA title Star X, a 3D action title which looks and plays an awful lot like Star Fox.

The pack includes the following games:

Glover (64-bit)

Risky Woods

Street Racer

Zero Tolerance Underground

Sküljagger: Revolt of the Westicans

Bad Street Brawler

The Fidgetts

Mermaids of Atlantis

Star X

Target: Renegade

Piko Interactive Collection 4 launches on April 30th, 2024. Pre-orders open on February 29th, 2024.