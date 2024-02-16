If you've been following Time Extension for a while, you've probably come across our coverage of the website Gaming Alexandria — the small preservation hub run by a group of video game history enthusiasts that recently managed to preserve the entire library of games that were released for the Gakken Compact Vision TV Boy.

The website, founded by Dustin Hubbard all the way back in October 2015, is home to a wealth of amazing articles, magazine scans, and dumps of old software, but has recently caught our attention again for its valiant efforts to catalog and preserve as many as old Japanese type-in programs as possible.

In case you're unfamiliar, these were essentially listings of user-submitted code, published in magazines like Micom Basic, that could be entered into the various machines of the time to access games and other software. They were primarily made by hobbyists and are now at high risk of disappearing, due to the potential of the physical magazines becoming damaged or lost. Over on Twitter, the group has recently been sharing details about some of the games it has managed to save and has also revealed that it has managed to rescue over 100 games so far thanks to the help of guest submissions.

pic.twitter.com/oJPYg0wmPg Over 100 type-in programs from Japanese Magazines have been preserved now. Huge thanks to all those who have submitted them. If you want to help out feel free to join our discord! There's so many left to do. https://t.co/O2zTSuMmXI February 15, 2024

Obviously, this is a pretty massive achievement, but there's still more to be done. So last month, Hubbard posted a video on YouTube offering a guide for anyone interested in helping out to show people how to convert these games into ROMs. In the video, he said the following about the topic:

"Over the years I’ve scanned hundreds and hundreds of Japanese magazines and a lot of them contain these code listings […] and you can go to their system listings and find a game that you might be interested in typing in and preserving. [...] That way we can share them and people can play them and we can kind of see what the old game coding amateur scene was like back in the day. Some pretty impressive games were done this way, and a lot of simple ones too that aren’t that impressive. But regardless, it’s important to get all of these preserved if we can."

The full list of preserved games can be found on the GamingAlexandria website and includes titles for the following systems:

Apple II,

Casio FP-1000

Commodore 64

Commodore Max Machine

Commodore VIC-20/1001

Fujitsu FM Towns

Fujitsu FM-7

Fujitsu FM-77

Fujitsu FM-8

Hitachi BASIC Master Jr.

Hitachi BASIC Master Level II 2

Hitachi BASIC Master Level 3 Mark 5



Hitachi S1



Matsushita JR-100



Matsushita JR-200



Mitsubishi MULTI8



MSX



NEC PC-2001



NEC PC-6001



NEC PC-6001mkII



NEC PC-6601



NEC PC-8001



NEC PC-8001mkII



NEC PC-8201



NEC PC-8801



NEC PC-8801mkII



NEC PC-9801



Nintendo Family BASIC



Pasopia 7



Sharp MZ-700



Sharp MZ-80K/80C



Sharp MZ-1200



Sharp MZ-1500



Sharp MZ-2000



Sharp MZ-2200



Sharp X1



Sharp X68000



Sinclair ZX-81

Sord M5

You can watch the video below to learn how to help out or simply back Gaming Alexandria on Patreon to support their work financially.