Update [Mon 18th Mar, 2024 09:45 GMT]: Marv (@MoreC64) has now released an in-browser demo for his C64 port of the legendary Amiga shooter The Chaos Engine.

The demo is a bit rough — letting players walk out of bounds, for instance — and only covers the first stage of the game (the demo ends just before the level 1 exit gate), but still, it's remarkable to see this project coming along and the progress that is being made.

Chaos Engine C64 - Thought I would share with you all a 'play in browser' link so you can get a feel of the game progress so far, only level 1, and LOTS left to adjust/finish, but still, it's something for now.

If you're interested, you can play the demo here, or watch a video of it in action below (from Saberman Retro):

Original Story [Tue 24th Oct, 2023 16:30 BST]: A C64 fan is working on bringing The Bitmap Brothers' legendary Amiga shooter The Chaos Engine to the 8-bit home computer.

Marv (@MoreC64) has a tall task relocating the 16-bit classic to somewhat humbler hardware, but his work-in-progress footage is showing promise, as you can see below:

The Chaos Engine C64 - Target practice on some first draft rock monsters, and experimenting with the palette

Originally released in 1993, The Chaos Engine has become one of The Bitmap Brothers' most beloved titles. Set in a steampunk Victorian era, the game allows two players to co-operatively battle their way through a host of nightmarish levels in order to destroy the titular Chaos Engine, a machine created by antagonist Baron Fortesque that is capable of altering the fabric of both space and time.

The game was a critical and commercial smash and was duly ported to a wide range of systems, including the Atari ST, Amiga CD32, Mega Drive, SNES and PC. The two console ports were known as Soldiers of Fortune in North America.

Here's what the game looks like running on the Amiga:

The Chaos Engine 2 would follow in 1996 but remained exclusive to the Amiga and Amiga CD32.