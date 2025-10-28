The Keshigomu collector, MrTalida, has successfully preserved another set of Mario-themed toys, which are now available to download and print, decorate, or animate as you wish.

This time around, however, the figures are anything but the run-of-the-mill depictions of the Super Mario Bros. cast, as sculpted by companies such as Amada, Bandai, and Takahashi, instead featuring a bunch of monstrous and messed-up-looking versions of the game's characters.

The Mysterious Mario Bros. set, according to MrTalida, is believed to have originally been released in or around 1986 in Japan — roughly one year after the release of Super Mario Bros. — and is a 100% unofficial series of toys from Konno Sangyo (literally: Konno Industries), a pioneering gachapon company formed by the Japanese businessman and inventor Akihisa Konno in 1970.

It is designed to be a parody of the Super Mario Bros. series, and contains a set of 10 rubber figures that depict versions of the Mushroom Kingdom's residents like you've probably never seen them before.





Read more & download:https://t.co/KRjESFv32n pic.twitter.com/Z2hMAoA1lv I'm proud to share that I've 3D scanned a complete set of Mysterious Mario Bros. (怪奇マリオブラザーズ), a line of 10 keshi gomu rubber figures depicting monstrous-looking versions of characters from the original Super Mario Bros.Read more & download: https://t.co/5wb6g7ueeS October 27, 2025

Included among its warped variations on the Mario cast are a dead-eyed vampiric version of the Italian plumber Mario, a depiction of Toad that seems to have gruesomely had its right eyeball plucked out of its socket, one of the more disturbing takes on Princess Peach we've ever seen, and twisted spins on iconic enemies like Bowser and the Goomba.

To celebrate the release, MrTalida has put together a fun animation, showing off the creepy designs, which you can view below.

If you want to grab the files for the full set of figures, you can do so here.