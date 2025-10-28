We've been keenly following the progress of Brazilian developer Mauro Xavier's Final Fight MD over the past year or so, and it seems that the talented chap isn't done with the game just yet, despite recently adding an impressive three-player mode.

Xavier has now revealed footage of the game's '1P+ mode', which goes in the opposite direction; it's limited to solo play only, but adds in 7 on-screen enemies at once – the standard two-player mode is restricted to 6.

I posted the first test on YouTube showcasing 1P+ mode, which offers the following features:

- Up to 7 enemies on screen simultaneously

- Force screen movement with 2 enemies still present, for a more arcade-like experience

- Multiplayer mode is not supported

"Some occasional collision bugs are noticeable, as I'm still working on the algorithm to support a large number of on-screen elements with less lag," explains Xavier. "The disappearing sprites are a hardware limitation that I can't fix (unless you use an emulator and disable this feature)."

The reaction to the test footage has been positive, with some people noting that this puts the port nearly on par with the original arcade game in terms of on-screen enemies.

