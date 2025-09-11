Brazilian developer Mauro Xavier is still hard at work on his unofficial port of Final Fight for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, and has just revealed that it could be getting support for three players.

"Dig out your multitaps," he proclaims on social media. "Although it's still in the testing phase and challenging, the results were surprising! It was possible to have 3 players with 4 enemies on screen simultaneously."

Xavier adds that "not everything is perfect," pointing out that "sprites will be cut off at times." He adds that:

It depends on the size and number of sprites used to generate the meta sprite horizontally. Normally, 6 characters standing up is fine, but if 3 of them are lying down, overflow will occur.

Still, this is a remarkable technical achievement, and, if it does make it into the final version, it means that the Sega port will offer three times as many players as the original SNES conversion, which lacked any multiplayer options at all.

It has already been confirmed that Final Fight MD will include the ability to select the same character when playing co-op, as well as Final Fight 2's Maki.