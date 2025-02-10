Of the many community-made Mega Drive projects currently underway, Final Fight MD is one we've been following the longest.

Mauro Xavier's port is shaping up to be one of the best versions of Capcom's legendary side-scrolling fighter, and already has elements that were missing from the SNES version—such as all three characters, a two-player mode and all of the levels.

Final Fight MD - MEGA Mode: Look at the screens, you know what this means... pic.twitter.com/2io63woLKV February 10, 2025

Now, Xavier has revealed that there will be other bonus features in the game, the first of which is the ability for both players to select the same character when playing co-op.

The other big news is that Final Fight 2's Maki is joining the roster as a playable character. The console-only sequel was released on the SNES in 1992 and attempted to atone for the failings of the previous port by including three characters and a two-player mode.