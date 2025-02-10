Former Sonic Team boss Yuji Naka has announced an update for an eight-year-old smartphone title, Pirates of Coin.

Developed by his Prope studio, the game is described as "the definitive version of the pusher-type coin game." Naka says it was originally built in Unity 5.

"After 8years, I have updated our PROPE application Pirates of Coin," says Naka on social media. "It was built in Unity 5 at the time, but I had to update a lot of things while there are a lot of Unitys between now and Unity 6. I changed Javascript to C# and supported a lot of Obsoletes."

Here's some more information on the game:

The coins you earn turn into pirates! The pirates will fling themselves at the enemy!

It's a huge battle with unique and humorous enemies on the high seas!

Beat the enemies for your chance to win treasure!

The controls are simple! Just throw and drop the coins!

Gain lots of coins and a prize will appear! Aim and shoot at the prize with coins; hit it for a chance to win it.

Gather treasure from all around the world!

While Naka is most famous for his association with Sega and Sonic, he has made headlines more recently after being charged with insider trading. In 2023, he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, suspended for a period of four years, and received fines of two million and 171 million yen (over $1 million USD).