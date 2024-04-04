Back in the Genesis / Mega Drive's early days, we didn't see many cool introduction sequences because developers were limited when it came to cartridge ROM sizes, and preferred to use up that valuable memory with gameplay-related content, rather than window-dressing.

However, MUSHA Aleste - known as plain old MUSHA in North America - bucked the trend. Despite being released in 1990 and only coming on a 4Mb cart, it boasts an amazing animated introduction scene, detailing the events which lead up to the game's opening stage.





Fun fact: The devs could not fit this onto the ROM and were going to cut it, until programmer Yuichi Toyama got a powerful compression routine from none other than Yuji Naka of Sonic fame. The coolest opening on a Mega Drive game? From MUSHA, released in 1990 on a 4Mb ROM!Fun fact: The devs could not fit this onto the ROM and were going to cut it, until programmer Yuichi Toyama got a powerful compression routine from none other than Yuji Naka of Sonic fame. pic.twitter.com/nMjEAXZALZ April 3, 2024

We wouldn't have had this incredible sequence were it not for the efforts of Yuji Naka, who was responsible for the compression routine used by MUSHA programmer Yuichi Toyama.

Naka is of course famous for helping to create Sonic, but has also been involved in numerous other games over the years. He was recently convicted of insider trading.