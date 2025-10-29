Barely two days have passed since Retroid revealed the Retroid Pocket 6 in a YouTube announcement, and it already looks like the company is set to make some changes to the device's design following some negative feedback from commenters online.

The landing page for pre-orders went live earlier this week, on Monday, October 27th, with shipping having been scheduled to start in early January. However, since then, there's been a lot of discussion online about the new design for the Retroid Pocket 6, with some commenters across Reddit and social media websites calling the device "ugly" and "a step back" from the look of the Retroid Pocket 5. This has resulted in Retroid pulling the landing page offline and opening up a poll to solicit feedback on its design.

In particular, the criticism seems to be aimed at the "chin" or "lip" of the device, which features a new control panel and a pair of built-in speakers, which have some have said, "distract" from the screen and make it "look off-centered and weird". In addition to that, though, there has always been some criticism about the placement of the D-Pad, too, leading to discussions about whether it would be better above or below the device's left analog stick.

In order to find out how widespread these opinions truly are, the company is, therefore, asking potential customers on social media if they should move the panel to the back and which layout they would prefer once pre-orders resume.

What configuration would you prefer? — Retroid Pocket Official (@Retroid0fficial) October 28, 2025

As some have noted, it's a little bit weird to be willing to change the device so late into the handheld's development, but at the very least, it shows Retroid is ready to listen to feedback and address potential issues raised by members of its community.

What do you think? Do you prefer the old design or do you like the look of the new one? Let us know in the comments!