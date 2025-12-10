Update #2 [ ]: The physical release of R-Type Dimensions III has been delayed, its publisher, ININ Games, announced yesterday.

The game is still scheduled to release digitally on May 19th, 2026, across Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC (via Steam), but the standard and special physical editions have now been pushed back to August 11th, 2026, with the company blaming "ongoing global production challenges" for the change in plans.

As for the Collector's Edition, it is now planned for Winter 2026, with the company announcing a collaboration with the Wētā Workshop to create a figure that "truly lives up to the legacy of R-Type."

To compensate for this change in schedule, those who pre-ordered one of the physical editions can request a key from the publisher to access the game early, but there are a couple of catches you should take note of first.





Good news… with a small delay 🚀

R-Type Dimensions III is still launching digitally on May 19, 2026 - right on schedule.

However, due to ongoing global production challenges, the physical editions are being delayed:

Standard & Special Editions will… R-TYPE DIMENSIONS III UPDATEGood news… with a small delay 🚀R-Type Dimensions III is still launching digitally on May 19, 2026 - right on schedule.However, due to ongoing global production challenges, the physical editions are being delayed:Standard & Special Editions will… pic.twitter.com/3DbRguuzrm May 5, 2026

The first is that, obviously, if you decide to request a key, your physical order will no longer be cancellable, meaning you'll be locked into waiting for the goods no matter what happens.

Meanwhile, the second is that Nintendo players who have pre-ordered the standard and special editions will also need to pay an additional €9.99 service fee on top of what they have already paid, with those who purchased the Switch and Switch 2 collector's editions being the only ones who still get it free.

"We know delays are never ideal," the company wrote in the statement, over on its website. "But in today’s world, where production and logistics remain unpredictable, we chose the path that lets you play on time while ensuring the physical editions meet the standards you and this legendary series deserve."

You can read more about the delay here. A new "sneak peek" trailer has also been released and can be viewed above, giving a look at the game ahead of its arrival on digital platforms later this month.

Update #1 [ ]:

ININ Games has published another trailer for its upcoming remake of the SNES shoot-em-up R-Type III: The Third Lightning, R-Type Dimensions III.

The trailer was released yesterday on social media and YouTube, and still refers to the upcoming game as a "Work-in-Progress", but has reconfirmed that it is scheduled for a May 2026 release date.

As you'd expect, it features some brand new footage of the game in action to get people hyped in the lead up to release. This includes our first taste of the newly remixed version of the stage 1 theme "Outer Space", and a look at the updated graphics and music for the stage two boss, Necrosaur.

ININ has also once again highlighted the ability to change back to the original artwork and music, which will be available to players as they make their way throughout the game.

The remake is coming digitally to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC (via Steam), and is also available as a physical edition for PC, PS5, Switch, and Switch 2 from ININ Games' website until February 8th.

Here's the trailer:

Original Story [ ]: After a minor tease yesterday, ININ Games has officially revealed that it is working on a new version of the SNES shoot-em-up R-Type III: The Third Lightning, called R-Type Dimensions III, which is set to be developed in close cooperation with Tozai Games and Irem.

The game is slated to release in May 2026, across Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC (via Steam), and is intended to build on "the legacy of R-Type Dimensions and R-Type Dimensions EX". It contains a "fully remastered experience with completely reconstructed assets", with the option also being available for players to switch between the classic and modernized graphics at any time.

In addition to that, it will also introduce customizable controls and other quality of life features, rebuilt audio, and enhanced local cooperative play "with new scoring and survival mechanics".

“R-Type is a cornerstone of video game history," said Felix Wagner, Publishing producer at ININ Games, in a press release, "And working with Tozai to reimagine these classics at this scale has been an extraordinary honor. Dimensions III is our most ambitious restoration and modernization project yet, created for long-time fans and newcomers discovering R-Type for the first time.”

Physical versions are now available to pre-order from ININ Games' website for PC, PS5, Switch, and Switch 2, with two options being offered: a special edition costing £53.89 and a collector's edition (pictured above) priced at £179.68. You can wishlist the game on Steam here.

Here's the announcement trailer: