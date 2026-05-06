Taito's 1986 brick-breaking arcade classic Arkanoid is coming to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S later this week, on May 7th, 2026, as part of Arcade Archives and Arcade Archives 2.

Designed by Akira Fujita and Hiroshi "ONIJUST" Tsujino, Arkanoid builds on the gameplay formula established in Atari's 1976 arcade hit Breakout and features a colourful futuristic aesthetic inspired by the 1982 Hollywood movie Tron.

Players take the helm of a spacecraft called "VAUS", with the goal being to bounce the energy balls to shatter "space walls" and escape a warped labyrinth to return to their mothership, Arkanoid. However, along the way, they are able to pick up a range of different power-ups with unique abilities. These range from a red capsule that gives them lasers to other coloured power-ups that slow the ball's momentum, split the ball into multiple copies of itself, and allow the ship to catch and hold it momentarily, among other things.

Following its original arcade release, the game was ported to numerous platforms, including the NES and home computers such as the Amstrad CPC, Commodore Amiga, ZX Spectrum, Commodore 64, and Atari ST. It has also received a bunch of sequels, starting with 1987's Arkanoid: Revenge of Doh.

The Arcade Archives version of the game (PS4/Switch) will cost $7.99, while the Arcade Archives 2 version is priced slightly higher at $9.99.

In addition to Arkanoid, Hamster has also announced that the NES port of Nichibutsu's horizontal shooter MagMax will also be released on the same day, for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, as part of Console Archives.

MagMax first launched in the arcades in 1985 and was released for the Nintendo Famicom and NES the following year. Hamster previously published the Arcade version of the game on the PS4 as part of Arcade Archives back in 2015 and on the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

It sees players piloting a transformable mecha on a mission to destroy an alien computer known as Babylon, and has them travelling between above-ground and underground sections where they'll battle an assortment of robot enemies, including the boss, who resembles Mecha-King Ghidorah from the Godzilla franchise.

You can watch some footage of the game below: