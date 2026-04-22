Hamster has revealed that SNK's 1989 fighter Street Smart is joining the Arcade Archive series this week.

A one-on-one brawler in which the player can choose from Karate-Man or Crusher, the aim in Street Smart is to "prove who is the ultimate street brawler" and earn "the blessings of the GALS," according to the official description. Like Double Dragon, you can team up with a friend against opponents, but the true victor is only established after both players fight one another at the end.

Street Smart is interesting as it predates SNK's Fatal Fury, a 1991 title seen as the company's attempt to muscle in on Capcom's success with the Street Fighter series. Street Smart was ported to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive in 1991 by Treco.

Street Smart arrives on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S this week.

This week's Console Archives release is Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom, which launched on the NES back in 1991.

Part of the 8-bit Ninja Gaiden trilogy, this third outing is famous for its high difficulty level and moody visuals.

Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 this week.