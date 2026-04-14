It Turns Out Zelda: Twilight Princess Is Getting Not One But Two Native PC Ports

Remarkably, it appears there's not just one but two native PC ports currently in development for The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

Last week, we published a brief overview of Courage Reborn on the site, reviewing some of the new information revealed in a recent "first look" video from the project lead, Linifadomra. However, since then, we've been alerted to another PC port of the game in development, called Dusk, thanks to a brand-new announcement trailer from the team behind the project, and a pair of new videos from YouTubers like Video Game Esoterica and BeenTachi, featuring additional footage and insights from the developers.

What's important to note right off the bat is that Dusk is being developed by an entirely different team than Courage Reborn, with the project instead being worked on by "members from the Twilight Princess Decompilation team, the Twilight Princess speedrunning community, and the Aurora team: Twilit Realm." Both teams, however, have publicly expressed support for each other in their FAQs, suggesting there's no bad blood or ill will between them, despite their decision to keep the projects separate.

According to the announcement trailer, published on April 12th, 2026, Dusk is currently targeting Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, and is also promising a bunch of additional options, similar to Courage Reborn. This includes unlocked framerates (up to 120FPS). For his video, BeenTachi asked the team on Discord how this would be achieved, to which one of the developers responded that it is being handled via skeleton interpolation (a technique that "finds the vertexes for the current frame and the next and does a linear interpolation between them.")

Besides higher framerates, players elsewhere will also be able to benefit from other features, too, as demonstrated by some of the menus shown in the videos on Discord. This includes support for ultrawide monitors, a mirror mode (to replicate the Wii version of the game), and toggleable options inspired by the HD version, such as larger wallets and faster climbing.

The team also hasn't ruled Wii Remote motion control support, telling BeenTachi "someone was looking into it," but there's "no official word yet" on whether it will be included.